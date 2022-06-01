Adult-use marijuana is now legal in New York State, but what happens when a minor gets caught with cannabis? According to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act adults aged 21 and older are legally permitted to use marijuana in New York. The state is very specific about underage cannabis use,

Adults 21 years of age or older will be allowed to buy and possess up to three ounces of cannabis flower and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis (oils, tincture, edibles, vapes, etc.). You will be able to buy cannabis only at a state licensed dispensary. You must present a valid ID proving you’re 21 or older. Cannabis at home should be stored securely and kept away from individuals under 21.

Marijuana retailers risk their licenses selling to minors

Marijuana Getty Images loading...

There are legal ramifications for selling or providing marijuana to those under the age of 21,

It’s illegal for anyone under age 21 to buy, possess or use adult-use cannabis. Adult-use retail dispensaries can lose their license for selling cannabis to anyone underage. Adults can be charged with criminal penalties for selling or giving cannabis products to someone underage.

Minors who get caught using marijuana also face penalties. If an underage person does not have a medical marijuana card, they can be subject to a civil fine of no more than $50. They will also be provided with information about the "dangers of underage use" by the office of cannabis management. Also, the cannabis will be destroyed.

The good news is that the civil penalty won't affect the minor criminally,

The issuance and subsequent payment of such civil penalty shall in no way qualify as a criminal accusation, admission of guilt, or a criminal conviction and shall in no way operate as a disqualification of any such person from holding public office, attaining public employment, or as a forfeiture of any right or privilege.

Get our free mobile app

Here's The Penalty For Getting Caught Driving While High In New York State Before you decide to consume cannabis and then illegally drive under the influence in New York, you should know the real cost of your decision. Not only will you have to pay up in dollars, but you'll also pay with time, a hit to your license, and possibly injury or death.

The penalties for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are pretty harsh in New York according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

When You Can't Legally Have Marijuana In New York State