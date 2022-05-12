Through the years, we can think of so many great Syracuse Orangemen (Orange) basketball players like Dave Bing, Derrick Coleman, and Billy Owens. We also remember the stars from the 2003 men's basketball championship team.

We remember freshmen Carmelo Anthony and Gerry McNamara. We'll also never forget Hakim Warrick with "The Block" with less than 1 second left in the game against Kansas ensuring their first national title.

Those are just some of the names that come to mind when we think of the men's Syracuse basketball team. As we approach the 20th anniversary of their national championship title, here are some Cuse players through the years that need more love.

So what underrated Syracuse Orange player comes to your mind? While you think about that, let's look back almost 20 years when the CUSE took home the title.