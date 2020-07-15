United Way Announces New Childcare Center For Utica

The United Way of the Mohawk Valley is introducing a new child care option for the area.

The Academics First Utica childcare center is located on the first floor of the DeSales Center on Genesee Street in Utica.

United Way President and CEO Erin Matt says safe, affordable childcare is needed to help alleviate some of the burden families in poverty face.

“This project is centered on providing safe, affordable childcare, which will soon operate during both traditional and non-traditional hours, 7 days a week, for families in our community who need it most. We have the chance to be a model for change and to demand that this be the minimum, not the exception,” said Matt.

The project is part of Governor Cuomo’s Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative that began in 2016.

The childcare center will create 30 new jobs.

