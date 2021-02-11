United Way Of The Mohawk Valley To Distribute 1,700 Meal Boxes
The United Way of the Mohawk Valley is getting ready to distribute 1,700 meal boxes in the second of a three-part food distribution.
The distribution will take place on February 21st in West Utica.
The unique meal boxes include ingredients to prepare 5 meals for a family of 5 with corresponding step-by-step recipe cards.
Once an individual reserves their box, they’ll receive the exact meal box pick up location.
Utica residents in need can sign-up now to reserve their meal boxes.
You can call 1-844-DIAL-211 or visit unitedwaymv.org/uticafood to reserve your box
