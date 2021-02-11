United Way Of The Mohawk Valley To Distribute 1,700 Meal Boxes

The United Way of the Mohawk Valley is getting ready to distribute 1,700 meal boxes in the second of a three-part food distribution.

The distribution will take place on February 21st in West Utica.

The unique meal boxes include ingredients to prepare 5 meals for a family of 5 with corresponding step-by-step recipe cards.

“COVID-19 has affected everyone in some way, and many have experienced financial strain. No one, however, should have to worry about access to food,” said Erin Gutierrez Matt, United Way MV CEO. “This food distribution series brings healthy, fresh meals to the tables of thousands of families in our community.”

Once an individual reserves their box, they’ll receive the exact meal box pick up location.

Utica residents in need can sign-up now to reserve their meal boxes.

You can call 1-844-DIAL-211 or visit unitedwaymv.org/uticafood to reserve your box