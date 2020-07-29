United Way Hosts Annual Day Of Action

The United Way of the Mohawk Valley hosted its annual Day of Action on Wednesday.

Volunteers installed “Born Learning” trails, a series of 10 interactive signs, at Quinn Playground in East Utica.

Kristyn Bucciero-Beckwith, Director of Communications and Marketing for the United Way, says the Born Learning trail signs will encourage early childhood education and learning, supporting one of United Way MV’s core initiatives, Ready for Kindergarten.

Born Learning signage was also installed at Pinti Field in Rome.

Stone Age Landscaping and McQuade and Bannigan partnered up to dig the needed holes to install the signs, while Jay-K Lumber donated product needed for the installation.

Two other groups worked on creating and updating murals at local parks.