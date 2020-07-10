Local United Way Gets Name Change

The local United Way has a new name.

The United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area is now officially United Way of the Mohawk Valley.

The name change takes effect following the dissolution of the United Way of Rome and Western Oneida County.

Officials say the new name better reflects the full geographic region the United Way already supports.

“The opportunity to lift up our community does not stop at village, town, or city lines,” said Erin Gutierrez Matt, United Way of the Mohawk Valley CEO. “We will continue to create positive impact and build great capacity to engage people across our region.”

United Way of the Mohawk Valley has recently concluded their Strategic Investments, funding 33 local programs throughout 23 agencies.

