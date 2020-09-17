United Way Distributes Family Activity Kits

The United Way of the Mohawk Valley, along with sponsors and volunteers, packed hundreds of bags with family-friendly activities for local families.

The Family Activity Kits, designed for children ages 4 to 10, were given to families through agency partners the Johnson Park Center in Utica, the Salvation Army in Rome and the Herkimer YMCA.

The 200 kits were packed with a dozen of fun activities, including a Mohawk Valley themed coloring book.

“Helping our partner agencies who are providing direct services to residents in the Mohawk Valley is part of the value United Way provides in the non-profit network,” stated Erin Gutierrez Matt, United Way MV CEO. “This project helped three local partner agencies offer families a package of activities.

The kits also included information of resources like the United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline and COVID safety tips, voter registration forms and census participation.