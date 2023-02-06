Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory

Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we are blessed to have a school that helps those areas and people who are.

The University at Buffalo has a state-of-the-art facility that is used for and designed to help structural engineers plan for these types of things when they design and draw up structures.

The University at Buffalo's (UB) Structural Engineering and Earthquake Simulation Laboratory (SEESL) provides services to the faculty and staff of the Department of Civil, Structural, and, Environmental Engineering (CSEE), as well as seismic qualification and other testing services for industry clients. SEESL is equipped with a diverse array of test equipment and platforms, including earthquake simulation

This comes as the world is seeing devastating images from a massive earthquake that killed thousands.

This is not something that we are used to here in the Buffalo area and, by most standards, was NOT a major earthquake. But tell that to those who were shook out of bed early Monday. It was a moment that we will be talking about for a long time.

