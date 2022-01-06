WNY Police Need Your Help Solving These 7 Murders [Photos]

It seems as though the majority of murders in Buffalo go unsolved - whether it's due to silence on the part of witnesses, lack of police concern or a combination of both. In 2021, there were at least 57 people killed by gun violence alone. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards for helping solve these 7 murders. The families of these victims deserve justice and closure. If you have any information that can help police make arrests in these cases, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit an online tip here.

1. Paris Stephens - $7,500 Reward

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or person(s) responsible for the homicide of Paris Stephens. Stephens was killed on 6/25/2021 on Kehr and French Streets in the City of Buffalo.

2. Angel Pacheco - $2,500 Reward

A reward of up to $2,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or person(s) responsible for the homicide of Angel Pacheco. Pacheco was killed on 10/19/2021 on Water Street in Jamestown. Jamestown Police believe the weapon used in the shooting was passed on to others and not directly related to the shooting.

3. Billy Graham - $7,500 Reward

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or person(s) responsible for the homicide of Billy Graham. Graham was killed on 7/24/2021 on Lasalle Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

4. Derrick Bishop - $7,500 Reward

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or person(s) responsible for the homicide of Derrick Bishop. Bishop was killed on 11/13/2021 on Wadsworth Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

5. Joel Northrup - $7,500 Reward

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or person(s) responsible for the homicide of Joel Northrup. Northrup was killed on 8/30/2021 on Parkside Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

6. Donovan Miller - $7,500 Reward

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or person(s) responsible for the homicide of Donovan Miller. Miller was killed on 10/5/2021 on Laird Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

7. Corvonte Jones - $7,500 Reward

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or person(s) responsible for the homicide of Corvonte Jones. Jones was killed on 8/29/2021 on Montana Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

