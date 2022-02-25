Police in Utica are asking for help identifying the suspects involved in a alleged robbery that took place at an insurance business on Wednesday.

In a written release the Utica Police Department says that officers were called to the 1000 block of Mohawk Street for a report of a robbery at approximately 4:20pm on February 23, 2022.

Police say it was reported that two men walked into an insurance business and began to ask the proprietor about his business and if he could help them. Police say the proprietor reported that he spoke with the men for several minutes. When the conversation ended, according to the police report, "all parties stood to walk out when one of the males took out pepper spray and sprayed the victim in the face. The two suspects then began to repeatedly punch the victim until he fell to the ground."

Police say that the men allegedly attacked the victim and then went through the desk drawers in the office and "ultimately stole cash proceeds from the business and fled the scene in an unknown direction."

Police are asking anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to call them. No information has yet been released on the suspects in the incident. Police are also seeking any Ring Video or surveillance video from homes and businesses in the immediate vicinity.

(315) 223.3510. Tips can be made 100% anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by visiting Calls can be made to the Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at:. Tips can be made 100% anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. If any arrests are made in this case the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

