Utica Police believe they've nabbed the person responsible in the shooting death of Utica teen this week.

Police have charged Charisma Hunt, 23, also of Utica, with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jehzeir Johnson (pictured below) around midnight Sunday night into Monday morning on 1400 block of City Street.

Authorities tell WIBX they are still probing the circumstances around the shooting, but believe the victim's sister was involved in a physical altercation with Hunt, and that Jehzeir Johnson may have intervened on behalf of his sister. Police think the teen may have been shot for getting involved in the initial dispute.

When officers arrived they found him laying in the road, shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Jezheir Johnson, 17, shot to death on City Street in Utica, NY on December 14, 2020 (photo provided by Utica Police)

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are possible.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Utica Police, or submit tips anonymously at MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

Utica Police Sgt. Mike Curley is schedule to join Keeler in the Morning on WIBX at 7:10 Wednesday morning to discuss the case.

