Oneida City Police is reporting that within two-hours after this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week was broadcast on Thursday morning, a tip was called in that resulted in the woman's arrest.

"Within two hours of this morning’s broadcast, the app got a good tip, and we got Latashia Jackson into custody quickly," said Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police. "It worked!"

Oneida City Police was searching for 32-year-old Latisha Jackson who was last seen in the Oneida/Canastota area. She was wanted on a bench warrant involving a handful of serious drug charges. Police say, Jackson was wanted on one count of Criminal Sale Controlled Substance 5th (D felony) (methamphetamine). She was also wanted on 5 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (A misdemeanors) (meth, cocaine, mephedrone, MDPV, Hydrocodone), and one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd (a misdemeanor).

Burgess says the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 8th, 2020, on Stone Street in the City of Oneida. He added that despite the arrest, all people arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Crime Stoppers staff says that this is the perfect example of the benefits of people being able to call in leads either by phone or the app, anonymously without fear of retribution.

"Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers has a proven record of consistently assisting authorities with credible leads provided through a 100-percent anonymous program," said Chairman Ed Schmidt. "Crime Stoppers really does help keep our neighborhoods safer."

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers has a 100-percent volunteer board and all money donated goes back into the program to offer rewards to people who give tips that lead to the arrest of those who are wanted by police.

Anonymous tips of criminal activity can be made to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-730-8477, or on its website or downloadable App.

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Here's how tips can be made.

Here's how tips can be made.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

