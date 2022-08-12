Update on When Tre’Davious White Could Return

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up training camp on Thursday with a final morning practice. The team will now spend some time packing and moving things back to One Bills Drive in Orchard Park.

The attention will be back on the Bills on Saturday, when they play in their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff will be at 4 pm.

Josh Allen won't play in the game, which isn't a surprise, as head coach Sean McDermott announced that this morning. We can expect to see the rookies out there though, including rookie cornerbacks, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.

As for the Bills top cornerback, Tre'Davious White has not practiced at all during the summer. He is still recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery in late November back in 2021. The Bills have not been giving any indication when he will be back on the field and his status for week 1 remains to be seen.

But we have an update from ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler is reporting that the plan is to "return to practice sooner rather than later."

Fowler added that there isn't panic within the Bills that White won't be ready in time and while they have had eyes on veteran cornerbacks out there, they're fine where they are currently.

White returning to practice soon is a great indicator he will be ready for the regular season, but he has not had an actual practice or game in over 8 months, so he will need to get back up to game speed.

Hopefully he will be ready by week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, but this report by Fowler is great news.

