The mother of an Upstate New York toddler and her boyfriend each face felony assault charges after the child hospitalized with multiple injuries.

New York State Police say the one-year-old child was ultimately transported to Strong Hospital in Rochester with 'bodily injuries to her extremities and head.' The child's mother, Morgan Pentycofe, and her boyfriend, Terrell Martinez, of the Wayne County town of Lyons told police the little girl sustained the injuries after falling out of her crib.

However, state police say their investigation determined Martinez, 24, was responsible for causing the injuries, and believe the girl's mother, 29, was present during the incident on August 12. "This incident occurred while under the direct care and supervision of the mother and her boyfriend," police officials added.

This week, Troopers arrested the pair for second-degree assault, and assault in the second degree on a child less than seven-years of age. Both are class D felonies under state law.

Martinez was granted a pretrial release and Pentycofe was released on her own recognizance, state police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

