A Utica woman is facing assault and endangering charges after she allegedly hit two young children with electrical cords multiple times on several different occasions. Utica Police say the investigation has also led to five children being removed from her home.

In announcing the arrest, police said an initial complaint was made to Child Protective Services. While investigating, CPS officials saw visible swelling and contusions on two children, ages 5 and 9. That prompted a decision to immediately remove the two children, along with three others, from the home.

Sherrie Roman, 25, was arrested on two charges of Assault in the second degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Sherrie Roman, photo from Utica Police Sherrie Roman, photo from Utica Police loading...

The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Biggest And Best Breakfast Burritos In Central New York Who makes some of the biggest and best breakfast burritos in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York? We took suggestions off of Facebook, and in particular the 315 Menus Facebook group , and decided to highlight the top of the list. Here's where people find the biggest and best breakfast burritos:

From A to Z- Amazing Fish Fries In Central New York You Need To Try Looking for a new place to go grab your weekly fish fry? We've got you covered. Here's just a few amazing spots we've been to in the area that we think you should try. We have it covered from A to Z.

*Disclaimer - these are not the only places to get fish fry. There are plenty of others that are just as good. You can find plenty of other recommendations on Facebook.