CPS Removes 5 Children From Utica Home, Charge Woman With Assault
A Utica woman is facing assault and endangering charges after she allegedly hit two young children with electrical cords multiple times on several different occasions. Utica Police say the investigation has also led to five children being removed from her home.
In announcing the arrest, police said an initial complaint was made to Child Protective Services. While investigating, CPS officials saw visible swelling and contusions on two children, ages 5 and 9. That prompted a decision to immediately remove the two children, along with three others, from the home.
Sherrie Roman, 25, was arrested on two charges of Assault in the second degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
The investigation is continuing.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
