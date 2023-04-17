A Hudson Valley school bus driver is facing a 36-count charge after he allegedly purposely caused many students to get hurt on their drive to school.

Over the weekend the Ulster Police Department reported the arrest of a bus driver after a number of students were injured.

Ulster County Students Injured On School Bus Ride To Middle School

Google Google loading...

On Thursday around 8 a.m. the Ulster Police School Resource Officer assigned to M Clifford Miller Middle School in Like Katrine was notified by school administrators regarding an incident involving a bus driver and the students on the bus.

Police identified the bus driver as 64-year-old Christopher Bauer of Kerhonkson, New York. The investigation revealed that Bauer was operating a bus owned by First Student Transportation and intentionally slammed on his brakes causing the bus to come to a hard stop, police allege.

Many Kingston School District students were standing at the time, which caused a number of students to stumble forward on the school bus, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Google Google loading...

An undisclosed amount of middle school students complained of undisclosed minor injuries. All were treated by school nurses, according to the Ulster Police Department.

Ulster County, New York Bus Driver From Lake Katrien, New York Arrested.

Bauer cooperated with law enforcement and turned himself to police headquarters, officials say.

He was charged with 36 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bauer was processed and released to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges.

School Bus Crime Scene Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by Kingston City School District personnel.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!