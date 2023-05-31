Upstate NY Pediatrician Accused Of Inappropriate Contact With Child
An Upstate New York pediatrician has forfeited his right to practice medicine and has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge following allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor.
State Police say the initial complaint involved an allegation that Dr. Adam Weis of Webster, NY, in Monroe County had inappropriate contact with a nine-year-old child inside his home this past December.
Troopers announced the arrested on Wednesday. Prosecutors say the 37-year-old doctor taken to court for arraignment where he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Weis was employed as a pediatrician at the Wolcott Medical Center in Wayne County, but, Troopers say this incident did not occur as part of his medical practice. Weis has now forfeited his ability to practice medicine in New York, police said.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Weis is due to be sentenced in August in Webster Town Court. .
Also, New York State Police say anyone with information on the case of the allegations is asked to contact them at 585-398-4100.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
