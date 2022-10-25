Upstate NY Police Need Help! Graffiti Artists Tagged Beech-Nut Plant [PICS]

The old Beech-Nut Factory in Canajoharie has sat vacant for quite some time. Back in March, there was talk of turning it into a cannabis plant and partnering up with Fulton County Community College to offer cannabis classes. Not much has happened since and now this eyesore has been tagged.

Police are Looking For The Culprits

The Canajoharie Police are looking for help in identifying who spraypainted graffiti on the old Beech-Nut Factory. According to the Canajoharie Police Department Facebook page, the incident happened about two weeks ago. They are looking for the people involved.

In this picture, it looks as if the graffiti artist has left their initials on the left-hand side. There also seems to be a name to the right of "PULP NICE".

The Property Has Been Vacant for a Decade

The eyesore that is the massive vacant Beech-Nut Factory is fenced off. However, it hasn't been used in nearly ten years. Graffiti is a misdemeanor and those responsible will be prosecuted and charged.

This graffiti artist, which may be the same person as above, seems to have left a full name on the left side. Police may be looking for an "Athena Rogue" or someone with the initials "OTC".

The Canajoharie Police Department wants to apprehend these graffiti artists that are responsible for the tagging of the Beech-Nut Factory. If you have any information or have seen similar graffiti, please contact the Canajoharie Police Department at (518) 673-3111 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500.

