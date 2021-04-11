Uptick in Oneida County COVID-19 Cases This Weekend
Oneida County saw 50 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day for the first time Saturday, since February 27th. New COVID cases have been below 50 new cases per day for well over a month, and new cases this past weekend totaled 77, with 22 new cases on Sunday. Active cases of COVID are still below 400 with a total of 388, as of Sunday.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend and the total number of hospitalized cases stands at 18. 13 county residents are hospitalized at MVHS, 3 at Rome Memorial and 2 are hospitalized outside the county. There are 2 nursing home residents who are currently hospitalized.
Herkimer County reported only 12 new cases of over the weekend.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on April 10:
- 22 new positive cases, 20,824* total. *(Upon further investigation, 3 positive cases were removed from the previous total.)
- 388 active positive cases.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 413 total.
- 16 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 13 at MVHS. 3 at Rome Heath. 2 are nursing home residents.
- 2 residents are hospitalized out of county.
- 20,023 positive cases have been resolved.
- 673,904 total negative results.
- 694,728 total tests.
- 388 in mandatory isolation.
- 306 in mandatory quarantine.