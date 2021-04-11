Uptick in Oneida County COVID-19 Cases This Weekend

Oneida County saw 50 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day for the first time Saturday, since February 27th. New COVID cases have been below 50 new cases per day for well over a month, and new cases this past weekend totaled 77, with 22 new cases on Sunday. Active cases of COVID are still below 400 with a total of 388, as of Sunday.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend and the total number of hospitalized cases stands at 18. 13 county residents are hospitalized at MVHS, 3 at Rome Memorial and 2 are hospitalized outside the county. There are 2 nursing home residents who are currently hospitalized.

Herkimer County reported only 12 new cases of over the weekend.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on April 10:

22 new positive cases, 20,824* total. *(Upon further investigation, 3 positive cases were removed from the previous total.)

388 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 413 total.

16 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 13 at MVHS. 3 at Rome Heath. 2 are nursing home residents.

2 residents are hospitalized out of county.

20,023 positive cases have been resolved.

673,904 total negative results.

694,728 total tests.

388 in mandatory isolation.

306 in mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 04/11/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 6 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 5751 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 58 Total Hospitalized: 5 Total number recovered: 5593 Covid Deaths: 100

Negative Covid-19 test results: 126740

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 118 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 2

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 50 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 20