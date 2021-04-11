Uptick in Oneida County COVID-19 Cases This Weekend

Oneida County saw 50 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day for the first time Saturday, since February 27th. New COVID cases have been below 50 new cases per day for well over a month, and new cases this past weekend totaled 77, with 22 new cases on Sunday. Active cases of COVID are still below 400 with a total of 388, as of Sunday.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend and the total number of hospitalized cases stands at 18. 13 county residents are hospitalized at MVHS, 3 at Rome Memorial and 2 are hospitalized outside the county. There are 2 nursing home residents who are currently hospitalized.

Herkimer County reported only 12 new cases of over the weekend.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on April 10:

  • 22 new positive cases, 20,824* total. *(Upon further investigation, 3 positive cases were removed from the previous total.)
  • 388 active positive cases.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 413 total.
  • 16 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 13 at MVHS.  3 at Rome Heath. 2 are nursing home residents.
  • 2 residents are hospitalized out of county.
  • 20,023 positive cases have been resolved.
  • 673,904 total negative results.
  • 694,728 total tests.
  • 388 in mandatory isolation.
  • 306 in mandatory quarantine.
Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 04/11/2021:
Total New Positive Cases Today:
6
Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)
5751
Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:
58
Total Hospitalized:
5
Total number recovered:
5593
Covid Deaths:
100
Negative Covid-19 test results:
126740
Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders):
118
Released from Mandatory Quarantine:
2
Precautionary Quarantine:​
50
Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​
20

