US Women Tune Up for Canada with 8-0 Rout of Switzerland
By JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer
BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight scored two first-period goals, Alex Cavallini stopped 12 shots, and the United States routed Switzerland 6-0 at the Beijing Olympics in its final tune-up before facing arch-rival Canada.
Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher also scored twice for the Americans, who close Group A play against Canada on Tuesday.
The U.S. improved to 3-0 and had 13 of 19 skaters earn at least a point.
In the day's other game, Le Mi scored the lone shootout goal to secure host China a 2-1 win over Japan.
The Japanese earned a point to secure one of Group B's three spots in the quarterfinals.
