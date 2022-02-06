US Women Tune Up for Canada with 8-0 Rout of Switzerland

By JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight scored two first-period goals, Alex Cavallini stopped 12 shots, and the United States routed Switzerland 6-0 at the Beijing Olympics in its final tune-up before facing arch-rival Canada.

Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 2 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 06: Team United States walk to the ice against Team Switzerland during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Center on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) loading...

Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher also scored twice for the Americans, who close Group A play against Canada on Tuesday.

The U.S. improved to 3-0 and had 13 of 19 skaters earn at least a point.

Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 2 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 06: Team United States huddle up prior to the start of the game against Team Switzerland during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Center on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images) loading...

In the day's other game, Le Mi scored the lone shootout goal to secure host China a 2-1 win over Japan.

Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 1 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 05: Team United States celebrate their 5-0 win over Team ROC during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 05, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) loading...

The Japanese earned a point to secure one of Group B's three spots in the quarterfinals.

Check Out These At Home Skating Rinks, Created By One Family in Rome, NY Imagine having a 40' by 100' ice skating rink in the back yard of your home. It's not only possible, but it's a reality with the Bartel family in Rome. Ross Bartel and family have been making skating rinks in the yard for well over 50 years.

Former Winter Olympians From New York New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State The most dangerous places in New York State from recent crime data.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.