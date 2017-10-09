Utica Businessman Working in Puerto Rico, Sends Back Devastating Photos

A Utica business has set up camp in Puerto Rico to aid property owners in recovery following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. "People are suffering here," said Chris Salatino, owner of Claim Solutions, a public adjuster located in Utica. Salatino is working with several groups to assist in managing the rebuild and recovering insurance money to aid in the process. One of the groups that Salatino is working with is called, Jóvenes x Puerto Rico (Young People for Puerto Rico), which was recently featured in People magazine. "They're young ambitious entrepreneurs here in San Juan and they're really taking matters in their own hands to set an example for other young people here," said Salatino. Salatino said he and his company are working directly with David Foster, a 33-year-old who told People that they "really have a chance to make a difference."

From People Magazine: “We see how bad it is, we see that the government has their hands full. This is a huge undertaking and there’s a vacuum where we can try and step in, leveraging our networks and our connections as best we can to help,” Christopher Foster, 33, tells PEOPLE. “There is a group of us starting to get together and brainstorm all the different things that we can do to try and help. Everybody has their own skillsets down here and we’re trying to bring them together. We have the opportunity to make a difference.”

"It really is terrible down here and it's going to be a long time rebuilding for these people," Salatino said. "I'm just glad these young guys are getting attention from the media because they're a great example of the hard work that really is happening down here. That's a story that hasn't been told up until now."

Salatino is also the President of the City of Utica School Board and recently announced his candidacy as a Democrat for the 119th New York State Assembly seat currently being held by Anthony Brindisi. Brindisi is not running for re-election because of his run against Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (Republican NY-22) in 2018. The Assembly seat is also up in 2018. In July, Marianne Buttonschon of Marcy announced that she's running as a Democrat for the Assembly seat, setting up a potential primary next year.