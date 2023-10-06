Riggie Run, Walk and Riggiefest This Sunday

Riggie Run, Walk and Riggiefest This Sunday

TSM/ Chicken Riggies

A unique fundraiser featuring good food and run/walk is happening this Sunday.

The first-ever Riggie Run, Walk and Riggiefest is happening on the SUNY Poly campus in Marcy. It replaces a the Sitrin Stars Run/Walk with the addition of a Riggie Challenge and sampling of chicken riggies from several restaurants.

While the event has added a new twist, all proceeds will still benefit Sitrin's Military Program, providing comprehensive care to post 9/11 veterans and service members who deal with post-traumatic stress, depression, amputations and other combat related injuries.

blyjak/ThinkStock
loading...

There is a 5K run, a 5K wheelchair race, a 2-mile walk and a kids run.

Participants can opt to take the 'Riggie Challenge', which will require them to consumer a bowl of chicken riggies at the halfway point.

Following the run, a sampling there will be sampling of chicken riggies from the following restaurants: Teddy's, Trackside, Pizzeria Italia, Rintrona's Bistro, 69 Steakhouse, Tony's Pizza of Washington Mills, It's a Utica Thing, The Hub, and Sodexo and Wildcat Hospitality.

Nancy L. Ford
loading...

The cost to participate in the run-walk is $30 and includes entry into the Riggiefest that follows. The admission fee for those who are only coming to enjoy the chicken riggie samples is $5.

Registration for the run/walk events is 8:30 a.m., with the first event beginning at 9:30 a.m.. The Riggiefest that follows is slated to run from 11:00 to 12:30.

For more information on the event or to signup in advance, visit this link through runsignup.com. 

From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York

These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.

The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies

It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year

When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center. There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.
Filed Under: chicken riggies, sitrin healthcare, sitrin military rehabilitation program
Categories: New York News, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950