Utica College Attendance To Include Books And Course Materials

Utica College will now be including all text books and course materials with the overall cost of attending the college.

Senior Vice President for student life and enrollment management Jeffery Gates says in addition to savings student and families about 30 percent on the cost of books, students will have all the materials they need bundled and ready to go for the fall semester.

"We want to make sure students are ready to succeed from day one", Gates said. "So we're doing everything we can do to make that happen.

Gates says incoming first year students will also receive a brand new i-Pad which they’ll get to keep after graduation.