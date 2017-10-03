Over two dozen Utica College students and two Construction Management professors are headed to Texas to assist in the cleanup from Hurricane Harvey.

They left Utica College Tuesday afternoon for the 26-hour ride to Texas.

The students will be working with the non-profit relief organization Samaritan's Purse. The volunteers will be taking down trees, tarping roofs and removing mud from homes and businesses.

They'll be working in the Santa Fe, Texas area, which got 50 inches of rain just a few days' time in late August.

David Dubblede is a professor and Director of the UC Construction Management Program and hails from Houston.

"It says a lot about each person going down there to help these people," said Dubblede. "This goes far beyond a thank you. Our help will have an emotional impact on all those who have lost their homes and businesses and are struggling to recover."

The students will return to Utica College on Monday.