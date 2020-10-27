Utica College will be establishing the Institute for the Study of Integrated Healthcare, thanks to an anonymous $2.8 million, multi-year endowment.

UC President Laura Casamento says it’s one of the largest charitable gifts in the college’s history and the largest single endowment gift ever.

"The multi-disciplinary institute will promote advanced learning and research in the emerging field of integrative healthcare, which brings together a broad range of practices in support of patient health and well-being," said Casamento

Casamento also says the Institute will provide many opportunities for students to collaborate and participate in professional research.

A national search for the Institute’s director will begin later this fall.

The Institute will be one of about 50 nationwide.