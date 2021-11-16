Utica Comets Look to Tie AHL Record for Wins Wednesday Night

The Utica Comets are on the verge of matching a record for the best start in American Hockey League history, and the team that holds the record now will be standing in their way on the ice Wednesday night.

The undefeated Comets have now won 10 straight games since the start of the season and have the best record currently in the AHL. Utica plays at Rochester, which set the record back during the 1984-85 season by starting the season at 11-0. The Amerk's unbeaten streak would end in Hershey on November 3, 1984, when they skated to a 3-3 tie. Rochester would then go on to lose the next 2 games, and finished the season off with a record of 40-27-13.

Wednesday night's contest will be the first time Utica has played Rochester this season. If Utica wins on Wednesday night, they'll tie the record for most wins to start the season at 11, and will have a chance to set a new record on Friday night at home against the Charlotte Checkers at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7 p.m..

The Comets kept their streak alive with a win in Bellville on Sunday afternoon. Utica beat Belleville 4-1.

The Comets-Americans game is set for 7:05 and can be watched on AHL TV.

