UtIca Comets Open Season On Sunday, Here’s What You Need To Know

It’s the day local hockey fans have been waiting for, the Utica Comets open the 2021-22 AHL season on Sunday.

The Comets will take on the Rochester Americans on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 at the Adirondack Bank Center before a sold-out crowd.

Sunday will mark the first game for the Comets since their new 10-year affiliation deal with the New Jersey Devils.

The first ever game played by the Utica Devils also took place on October 17, 1987, 34 years ago.

Fans are encouraged to wear red in celebration of the new partnership.

To kick off the opening day celebrations, the Utica Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The event will kick off at 11:30 am and will be followed by a pregame party in the recently reopened 72 Tavern and Grill, attached to the Adirondack Bank Center.

72 Tavern will also host a red-carpet entrance for the 2021-22 Utica Comets players as they arrive.

This season, the Comets are kicking off a new pin collecting program for fans throughout the ADK Bank Center.

Over 50 limited-edition pins will be available for free this season during Comets games and events, with only small quantities of each available.

The pregame party at 72 Tavern will be your first chance to get your hands on the first pins from our 2021-22 collection.

Collector’s pins will also be available for purchase at the Team Store.

During the game, fans can get their first shot at taking home a piece of Comets history with the best bid game used jersey auction, located in the concourse behind section 204.

For the complete Comets schedule, visit the Utica Comets website.

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.