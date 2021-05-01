Utica Comets Pounce on Division Rival Rochester

It was a heated performance by the Utica Comets on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, as the home-team buried the Amerks 7-1.

Seven different Comets would put the puck in the net and Mike DiPietro registered 19 saves in the Comets win, including the first goal by Dakota Joshua who recently played 11-games in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues. Rochester would score its only goal of the game, also early on in the first period after a spectacular penalty shot save by DiPietro. 18-seconds later the Amerks would tie the game at 1. It wouldn't take long for the Comets to regain the lead with a goal by Lukas Jasek with 6:05 remaining in the first period. The Comets would score one more in the 1st period with just 1 second remaining, to increase their lead to 3-1.

Utica would score 4 more times in the 2nd period and despite heavy pressure by Rochester in the 3rd, DiPietro kept the puck out of the Utica net for the win. The Comets ended the 2nd period outshooting the Amerks 27-13. It was DiPietro's first game in more than a year.

The game ended with 21 total penalties, 11 of which game in the final period.

The Comets play at Syracuse on Sunday afternoon at 3.

