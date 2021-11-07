Utica Comets Undefeated 6-0 After Match with Toronto Marlies

The Utica Comets are 6-0. Game number six was against the Toronto Marlies. The Comets defeated them on Saturday 5-2 at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Scoring for the Comets first was Chase De Leo. That was followed by Joe Gambardella (who scored two goals), Nolan Foote, and Graeme Clarke.

The win comes off of a Friday victory against the Syracuse Crunch. They beat the Crunch 6 to 3.

The Comets take on the Laval Rocket, an affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, at home tonight (Sunday, November 7, 2021) at 5:00pm.

Their next game is at home on Thursday versus the Syracuse Crunch. That game begins at 3:00pm. From there they will meet the Laval Rocket again, this time at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec on Saturday and then the Belleville Senators on Sunday at the CAA Arena at 3:00pm.

