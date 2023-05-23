Congratulations are in order for a Utica Little Leaguer who accomplished one of the rarest feats in all of baseball.
Twelve-year-old Trenton Olmstead pitched a perfect game on Monday night.
Olmstead plays for Padula Roofing and needed just 65 pitches for the complete game performance. He also recorded an amazing 16 strike outs.
Of course, for it to be a perfect game, no batters can reach base for any reason: be it a walk, error, hit batsman, or base hit. And none did.
He faced a total of 18 batters over his six-inning complete game, and of the two batters he did not strikeout, both put the ball in play and Olmstead also assisted on both putouts, officials said.
Padula Roofing would go on to win by an 8-0 final.
Congratulations to Trenton and all the entire Padula Roofing team for being apart of history!
