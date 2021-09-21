Utica Man Accused Of Breaking 3 Year Old Child’s Leg

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 3-year-old child and breaking her leg.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say their investigation began on September 12 when members of the CAC were notified that a 3-year-old girl had been brought to St. Luke’s Hospital with a broken femur in her right leg.

They say an investigation revealed that 35-year-old Desmond Anthony had been flipping the child in the air during the early morning hours of September 12, allowing the child to land uncontrollably on furniture

Authorities say Anthony’s reckless actions caused the injury to the child.

Anthony was arrested on Sunday at the Utica Police Department after he turned himself in.

Anthony was processed at the Utica Police Department and arraigned at Utica City Court. At arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance

Anthony is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the child.

In January 1990, a Child Sexual Abuse Task Force was established in Oneida County. In 1998, the Task Force was renamed the Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

The CAC handles investigations of child sexual abuse in which the victim is under 17 years of age.

The Oneida County CAC initiates over 700 investigations each year.

