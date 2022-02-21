Utica Man Allegedly Cheated with Another Card on Valentine’s Day

A Utica man is facing several charges following an alleged incident that took place last week.

Police say Glasper was charged after he allegedly used a Bank of America debit card to make several unauthorized purchases from February 14th through February 16th, 2022. The credit card had previously been reported lost.

Investigators say that once the purchases were identified they were able to look at surveillance video from the locations where the card was allegedly used. Criminal investigators say that they were able to easily identify Glasper, with whom they were already familiar.

Eric Glasper Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022)

Glasper was charged with the following:

Forgery in the 2nd Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree (felony)

Identity Theft in the 2nd Degree (Class E felony)

Petit Larceny (misdemeanor charge)

Investigators say that their familiarity stems from the fact that Glasper is a convicted sex offender. Glasper was convicted of Rape in the 2nd Degree in 1995.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have not said how Glasper allegedly obtained the card used to make the purchases.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty, Prior convictions are no indication of guilt in a current case. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

