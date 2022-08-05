An Oneida County man is under arrest following an assault investigation.

The Utica Police Department says that officers were called to a home on Marilyn Drive at approximately 10:50pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 after receiving a call about an alleged assault.

Officers say then they arrived they met the victim who was being treated for a cut on his face. The UPD says that he indicated "that a male whom he was familiar with struck him with a glass bottle causing the laceration."

Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022)

Following their investigation the UPD Criminal Investigations Division arrested 34-year-old John Yarbrough of Utica on August 2, 2022.

Yarbrough was taken into custody without incident. No other physical injuries were reported.

He now faces the following charges:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

