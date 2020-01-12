Utica Man Arrested After Attempted Facebook Marketplace Robbery

State Police arrested a Utica man Saturday after he allegedly stole a vehicle from someone who was selling it on Facebook Marketplace.

State Police say they responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Newport Road in the Town of Schuyler just before 8 p.m. While responding a trooper noticed the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the car over.

The driver refused to comply and eventually stopped the vehicle to flee on foot. A search involving multiple patrol and K9 units was initiated and a perimeter was established, according to State Police.

Eventually, the search and subsequent investigation led authorities to a resident on Herkimer Road in the City of Utica. Police say, the suspect attempted to flee that residence through an upstairs window, but was met with by multiple units are retreated back into the home. State Police say, eventually the suspect surrendered to troopers at the scene.

According to State Police, an investigation reveals that the suspect, 22-year-old Omarie Trimm, agreed to meet the victim to purchase a vehicle being sold on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim arrived, Trimm allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys and title. Police say that is when Trimm fled. During the arrest police say they discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver on the suspect.

Trimm was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.