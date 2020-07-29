Utica Man Arrested For Threatening 911 Dispatcher

A Utica man is facing charges following a series of calls to the 911 center in Oneida County.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says 65-year-old Mark Kozien was arrested Tuesday for allegedly calling 911 several times for no legitimate purpose.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Maciol says during the course of the phone calls, Kozien threatened the life of one of the dispatchers.

As a result of the incident Kozien was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd degree.

Kozien was issued an appearance ticket after being booked and released. He'll appear in Whitestown Town Court at a later date.