Utica Man Arrested On Sexual Abuse Charge

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center says 57-year old Maurice Jones was alone with the 14-year old girl inside a vehicle in Utica for a brief time, where he subjected the child to sexual contact.

Jones, who's a registered sex offender currently on parole, is charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

An Order of Protection was requested on the child’s behalf.

The victim has been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.