Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 46-year old Ricky Cummings had inappropriately touched the child inside a home in Utica.

Cummings is charged with forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment,

The child has been offered counseling services through the Child Advocacy Center.