A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly smashing a vehicle and then physically bashing another person.

The Utica Police Department says that officers were called to a home on the 1400 block of Erie Street on Friday, April 1, 2022 at approximately 11:20am for a report of a fight and possible criminal mischief investigation.

1400 Block of Erie Sreet in Utica, New York via Google Maps (April 2022)

When police arrived the suspect was not there but, after talking with those present, police say that they learned that the 29-year-old Cesar Reyes of Utica had allegedly come to the home and began to damage a vehicle belonging to the victim.

Police say Reyes allegedly smashing the vehicle's windshield, windows, and lights. Reyes allegedly then approached the victim and, according to a written release from the UPD, "began to repeatedly strike him in the head, arms, and body with a metal pipe until which time others intervened and the male fled the location."

Cesar Reyes Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022)

Members of the UPD's Criminal Investigations Division eventually made contact with Reyes. He subsequently turned himself in at the Utica Police Department.

Reyes now faces the following charges:

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree

He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

