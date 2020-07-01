Utica National Foundation Awards $250,000 To Local Food Pantries

The Utica National Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Utica National Insurance Group, is awarding nearly $250,000 to nearly three dozen food pantries and soup kitchens in Oneida and Herkimer Counties.

Utica National partnered with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to identify the need and distribute the grants through its donor advised fund.

“During these difficult times, helping to minimize the food insecurity in our communities and helping local restaurants weather the storm is vital,” said Bernard Turi, chair of the Utica National Group Foundation’s Screening Committee and Utica National’s senior vice president, general counsel, general auditor, and chief risk officer. “We appreciate all that the nonprofit organizations do on a daily basis for everyone, and this is our way of giving back to them.”

The grants recipients include:

Angels Among Us Food Pantry

Bread of Life Community Center

Camden Area Food Pantry

Church of the Holy Family

Country Pantry

Dolgeville Area Food Pantry

Feed Our Veterans

Foothills Rural Community Ministry

Frankfort-Ilion Food Pantry

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Hope House

Johnson Park Center

Kuyahoora Valley Food Pantry

Mohawk Valley Church Food Pantry

Mother Marianne’s West Side Soup Kitchen

Rescue Mission of Utica

Rome Catholic Charities Emergency Assistance Food Pantry

Rome Rescue Mission

Salvation Army of Herkimer

Salvation Army Utica Citadel Corps

Seeds of Hope Food Pantry

St. Bartholomew's Food Pantry

St. John's Outreach Food Pantry

St. Joseph's Church Pantry

St. Margaret's Food Pantry

St. Patrick's & St. Mary's Food Pantry

The Salvation Army of Rome

Thea Bowman House Food Pantry

Town of Verona Food Pantry

Utica Food Pantry

Van Hornesville Area Food Pantry

Waterville Food Pantry

West Winfield Food Pantry

Westminster Moriah Olivet Pantry

The funds awarded will be used to provide individual meals from local restaurants to soup kitchens and will restock food pantries’ shelves with essentials.

The Utica National Group Foundation donated over $75,000 this Spring through its partnership with the Community Foundation to address food insecurity issues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.