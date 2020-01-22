Utica National Awards $1 Million Grant To MVHS

The Utica National Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Utica National Insurance Group, is awarding a $1 million grant to Mohawk Valley Health System to support the new downtown Utica hospital.

“Having such a top-level healthcare facility will bring substantial benefits to the people in the community where we live and work,” said Richard Creedon, Utica National chairman of the board and CEO. “In addition to serving the medical needs of the community, it will provide an economic boost through jobs to the downtown Utica area, which in recent years has been a hub of growth and activity. We’re pleased that the foundation’s grant will assist with those efforts.”

The grant will be used to support construction costs for the new medical center.