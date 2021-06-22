The Utica National Group Foundation is awarding $250,00 to over 30 local food pantries and soup kitchens.

The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Utica National Insurance Group.

The group partnered with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to identify the need and distribute the individual grants.

The funds awarded will be used to provide individual meals from local restaurants to soup kitchens and will restock food pantries’ shelves with essentials.

“This award from the Utica National Group Foundation Fund means so much to so many. It’s unique because its impact is three-pronged—benefitting residents who need food, while also supporting the nonprofits that distribute the food, as well as local restaurants that are preparing the meals,” said Alicia Dicks, president/CEO of the Community Foundation. “Its this type of impact that will help overcome food insecurity in our area and we’re proud that we could play a part in it.”

The Utica National Group Foundation launched an initiative last spring, “The Food Security Project”, to help address food insecurity issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That included an initial award of $75,000.

Here are the latest awards recipients:

Angels Among Us Food Pantry

Bread of Life Community Center

Camden Area Food Pantry

Church of the Holy Family Pantry

Dolgeville Area Food Pantry

Feed Our Vets Food Pantry

Foothills Rural Community Ministry

Frankfort Ilion Food Pantry

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Hope House

Johnson Park Center

Kuyahoora Valley Food Pantry

Little Falls Community Outreach

Mohawk Valley Food Pantry

Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen

Rescue Mission of Utica

Rome Rescue Mission

Salvation Army – Herkimer

Salvation Army - Rome

Salvation Army – Utica

Seeds of Hope Food Pantry

St. Bartholomew’s Food Pantry

St. John’s Outreach Food Pantry

St. Joseph’s Church Pantry

The Country Pantry

Thea Bowman House

Town of Verona Food Pantry

Utica Food Pantry

Van Hornesville Food Pantry

Waterville Area Food Pantry

West Winfield Food Pantry

Westminster Moriah Olivet Pantry