Utica National Group Foundation Awards $250,000 To Local Food Pantries
The Utica National Group Foundation is awarding $250,00 to over 30 local food pantries and soup kitchens.
The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Utica National Insurance Group.
The group partnered with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to identify the need and distribute the individual grants.
The funds awarded will be used to provide individual meals from local restaurants to soup kitchens and will restock food pantries’ shelves with essentials.
“This award from the Utica National Group Foundation Fund means so much to so many. It’s unique because its impact is three-pronged—benefitting residents who need food, while also supporting the nonprofits that distribute the food, as well as local restaurants that are preparing the meals,” said Alicia Dicks, president/CEO of the Community Foundation. “Its this type of impact that will help overcome food insecurity in our area and we’re proud that we could play a part in it.”
The Utica National Group Foundation launched an initiative last spring, “The Food Security Project”, to help address food insecurity issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That included an initial award of $75,000.
Here are the latest awards recipients:
- Angels Among Us Food Pantry
- Bread of Life Community Center
- Camden Area Food Pantry
- Church of the Holy Family Pantry
- Dolgeville Area Food Pantry
- Feed Our Vets Food Pantry
- Foothills Rural Community Ministry
- Frankfort Ilion Food Pantry
- Helping Hands Food Pantry
- Hope House
- Johnson Park Center
- Kuyahoora Valley Food Pantry
- Little Falls Community Outreach
- Mohawk Valley Food Pantry
- Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen
- Rescue Mission of Utica
- Rome Rescue Mission
- Salvation Army – Herkimer
- Salvation Army - Rome
- Salvation Army – Utica
- Seeds of Hope Food Pantry
- St. Bartholomew’s Food Pantry
- St. John’s Outreach Food Pantry
- St. Joseph’s Church Pantry
- The Country Pantry
- Thea Bowman House
- Town of Verona Food Pantry
- Utica Food Pantry
- Van Hornesville Food Pantry
- Waterville Area Food Pantry
- West Winfield Food Pantry
- Westminster Moriah Olivet Pantry