For the fourth straight year, the Utica Mutual Insurance Company in New Hartford has been named a Top Insurance Workplace by Insurance Business America magazine.

Utica Mutual, the principal member company of the Utica National Insurance Group, has offices in New York and seven other states.

“Showing our agents, policyholders, vendors and the communities where we live and work how we’re at our best when we’re needed most is something that our team members take to heart every day,” said Richard Creedon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Group's member companies. "It's that positive attitude that helps to create a great working environment that makes it rewarding to come to work.”

From the hundreds of organizations that participated nationwide, only 55 hit the high standard needed to secure a spot on the list.

Utica National, which employs more than 1,300 people nationwide, was 1 of just 9 companies to place in the "large employer" category.

An anonymous group of Utica's employees completed a form evaluating their workplace on several metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development, and more.

“COVID-19 presented many challenges to so many people – our company included – so to be recognized again by Insurance Business America means that our amazing team accepted the challenge and kept us moving forward – while working remotely,” added Kristen Martin, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We sincerely appreciate this honor and will remain focused on being at our best.”

The organization has offices in Duluth, Georgia; Des Plaines, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Wakefield, Massachusetts; Amherst, New York; New Hartford, New York; Utica, New York; Woodbury, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Richardson, Texas; and Richmond, Virginia.

10th Mountain Division Helicopters Train at Griffiss Airport 10th Mountain Division Helicopters Train at Griffiss Airport

Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.

From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.