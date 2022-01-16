Oneida County is offering two new mobile testing sites, making more tests available weekdays during business hours.

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, New York

Now those headed to the Turning Stone can count COVID testing in with the amenities offered at the resort and casino.

Beginning Tuesday, January 18, 2022 and continuing until further notice, the Oneida Indian Nation will host the spot for weekly drive-through COVID testing every Monday and Tuesday from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The site at the Turning Stone is located at 5218 Patrick Road in Verona. Vehicles should enter the drive-through site from the entrance on Patrick Road near the SavOn store. Signage is expected to be prominently placed.

Utica National Insurance – New Hartford, New York

Beginning on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Utica National Insurance Group in New Hartford will offer testing every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until further notice from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The drive-through site is located at 180 Genesee Street and vehicles should enter on Genesee Street.

Both sites are open to the public and no appointments are necessary.

Those without insurance must pay $125 for the test. For those with insurance be advised that most insurance providers cover the test but residents may want to check with their providers first.

The tests are being offered through Precision Clinical Laboratories. The company says it can provide results within 24 hours.

Precision Clinical Laboratories (PCL) will collect and process the PCR COVID-19 test. Testing samples are collected through a self-administered nasal swab. Through a written release the Oneida County Executive’s Office says that “PCL is permitted through the New York State Department of Health and certified in meeting all requirements to perform high-complexity COVID testing.”

More information about Precision Clinical Laboratories and its mobile testing can visit https://dxprecision.com/ or call its office in Clinton, New York at: (315) 316.0616.

When making the announcement Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said, “I thank Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO Ray Halbritter and Utica National Insurance Group CEO and Board Chairman Richard Creedon for their partnership in these weekly test sites and Precision Clinical Laboratories for helping us bring this service across the county.”

