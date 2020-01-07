Utica National Insurance Group Hosting Career Fair

If you're looking for a job, the Utica National Insurance Group is looking to hire.

Utica National will be holding a Career Fair from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Homewood Suites, 185 Woods Park Drive in Clinton.

Careers at the company include Underwriting, Claims, IT, Risk Management, Marketing, Actuarial and Finance.

Utica National's Human Resources Team also will hold a resume workshop and offer useful tips on interviewing skills.

There will even be giveaways for the first 100 participants who explore at least three career areas.