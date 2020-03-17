Utica Police Investigating Two Shots Fired Incidents

Utica Police are investigating two “shots fired” incidents that happened on Monday.

The first incident took place just before 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Steuben and Square Streets.

Witnesses told officers that a vehicle passed through the intersection and one of the occupants fired shots at a passing vehicle. Police say no one was injured.

The second incident happened at around 8:45 on the 500 block of Tilden Avenue.

Police say a residence had been struck several times by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the UPD at (315) 520-0842.