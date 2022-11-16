Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute

Utica Police are working to connect the dots after Utica woman says she was threatened with a gun, then had her home flooded out. Investigators believe the latter may stem from a domestic incident with the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Cops say on November 1, they were made aware of an alleged domestic dispute that involved the woman being threatened with a gun by her ex a few days prior. The woman told police that during the incident, she was not only threatened with a gun, but also forced to drive the man out to a location in Syracuse. The victim also claimed the ex-boyfriend also took her phone to prevent her from calling 911.

Get our free mobile app

The next day, the victim then learned of significant flood damage to her home which had been flooded out after someone ripped out pipes from the wall and hot water tank, police said. So far, officers have charged 36-year-old Jamar Key-Hickman of Utica with Unlawful Imprisonment in the first-degree, menacing and criminal mischief, but more charges may be forthcoming.

Jamar Key Hickman via Utica Police Jamar Key Hickman via Utica Police loading...

UPD officials say the investigation in to who ripped out the pipes and caused the extensive water damage within the home is still ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Syracuse Family Designed A LEGO Replica Of 'It’s A Wonderful Life' The Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form.

New Balloons Are At The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade It's America's most famous parade. We're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. What new balloons can we expect to see in the 2022 event?

Canastota Man Shows Off His Elaborate CAT Equipment Dioramas

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity.

2 NY Barn Finds, 1 Location 1 Ferrari and 1 very rare Lamborghini!

Incredible Photos Show The Power Of Mother Nature With Flooding In Morris New York Heavy rains the last few weeks in Central New York have taken their toll. These photos from Morris New York show the power of Mother Nature and rain in full.



