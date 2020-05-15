Introducing Utica’s Seize The Deal Spring Online Stimulus Auction

Is that Stimulus Check burning a hole in your pocket? Put it to some good use.

Coming Thursday May 21st, it's the Seize The Deal Sprig Online Stimulus Auction. You can practice social distance and cash in on great deals from Central New York businesses – at a fraction of their cost. Not only does it save you money, it helps support local business. It's truly a win win for everyone.

Items You Can Bid On

Here's a look at the items you can bid on:

1) Furniture from Adirondack Furniture

2) An Above Ground Pool from Tucker Pools

3) Guitar Kit with Accessories from Big Apple Music

4) Weather tech Matts from Blvd Trailer

5) Car Detailing Package from Elite Car Wash

6) An Iphone with one month service from Cricket

7) Adirondack Chairs and a Picnic Table from Dan Spaven

8) Landscaping from Parisi Landscaping

9) CSA Full Share from Wagner Farms

10) Personal Wills from Hilton Elder Law

11) Gift Certificates to the following businesses: Broadway Utica, Don Hull & Son, Dustin Jones PGA Golf Shop, Villa Verona Winery, Englebert’s Jewelers, Media Partners Group, Ambrose Electric Inc, You Call, We Haul, and the list goes on and on.

Download The WIBX 950 Mobile App

When Does Bidding Start?

Bidding starts on Thursday at 12:01AM. You can bid here. You can preview all items beginning on Monday May 18th.

Seize the Deal offers hundreds of discounts daily from local businesses – from restaurants, theaters and spas to golf courses, family fun and much, much more.