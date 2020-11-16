Utica Thieves Caught In The Act, With Masks – Do You Know Them?

Utica Police have released images of two recent thefts in the city and in both incidents the crooks were caught on camera. However, in both, they were wearing face shields, making it difficult to identify the suspects. Police hope the clothing they are wearing may be help develops leads in the cases.

One incident dates back to October 1st and involves a man stealing a bicycle on Columbia Street (photo above, via Utica Police). In this case, there is a reward being offered for information that leads to the return of the bike.

The second incident was captured on video and involves a 'porch pirate' stealing a package from the porch of a home on the 1500 block of Steuben Street.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Utica Police at 315-223-3510.

Utica Police are also reminding everyone that with the holiday season upon us, there will likely be an increase in package and delivery thefts. Utica Police offered these tips to help you protect yourself:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

*Request a signature on delivery.

*Ship the package to a trusted neighbor or relative who will be home.

*Have the packages delivered to your work – if allowed by the employer.

*Track your deliveries on-line so you know when they’re slated to arrive and plan to be home upon delivery.

*Opt for in-store or curb-side pickup wherever possible.

*Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect.

*Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door.

If you do become a victim, immediately report the incident to both your local police department AND the shipping company, police say.

------------------------------------------------------------