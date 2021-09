Utica Monday Nite is looking to once again bring a 10-week, free live music series to Kopernik Park next summer.

Voting is now underway for a 2020 Levitt AMP Award.

Utica is hoping to qualify as one of the Top 25 finalists to be awarded a $25,000 Levitt AMP grant.

Public voting takes place through November 20th.

The 2020 Levitt AMP winners will be announced on December 20th.

You can vote at LevittAMP.org/vote