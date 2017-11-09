Utica Wins Appeal In Bumbolo Case

A win in court for the City of Utica.

The U.S. Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in favor of the City and its police officers in the case of Paul Bumbolo.

Bumbolo pleaded not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect in December of 2015 in the brutal killings of three family members in their Whitesboro Street home.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against several parties, including the UPD, claiming the deaths could have been prevented.

The court ruled that the tragedy is simply not one for which the officers may be held liable for.

The Second Circuit Court only had jurisdiction to rule on the federal claims, in which all were dismissed.